AAP To Kickstart Campaign For Gujarat Assembly Elections Today; Kejriwal, Mann To Attend Six Rallies

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to begin its campaign for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election on Thursday (October 27). To challenge the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in the coastal state, AAP entered the fray and it is expected to give a tough fight to BJP. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce when Gujarat will go to polls.

Here Are The Five Things To Know

Notably, Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will take part in six public events over three days starting from October 28, AAP leaders, as quoted by the Indian Express said. It is also reported that several party leaders at the national and local levels are expected to take part in rallies in the coming days.

On the first day of the campaign, the party will address the crowd of people in the Panchmahal district in the morning and in the afternoon the party will be entered the Kankrej constituency of Banaskantha.

According to party sources, the campaign will cover all 182 assembly seats of the state. AAP state president Gopal Italia and party leader Isudan Gadhvi will take out rallies in different parts of the state. This time, the party is planning to give distinct attention to the north, central and south regions.

Navsari and Bharuch districts will be covered by the two chief ministers on the second day and Bhavnagar and Rajkot districts will be covered by Mann and Kejriwal on the final day, AAP told media.

AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya told Indian Express that the AAP will hold political rallies that will not only cross constituencies but also traveled to residential areas. It is also said that the party will organise door-to-door campaigning.

Earlier this month, ECI announced that Himachal Pradesh will go for polls on November 12 and the result will be declared on December 8.