AAP Candidate Says Withdrew Nomination 'Voluntarily', EC Asks Gujarat CEO To Take 'Warranted' Action

AFTER withdrawing his nomination from Surat (East), Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kanchan Jariwala released a video taking responsibility of his actions. His statement came amid allegations by AAP that BJP had "kidnapped" Jariwala and was forcing him to withdraw his nomination from the Gujarat Assembly polls.

As AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the AAP nominee had gone missing and blamed BJP for it, the Election Commission asked the Gujarat chief electoral officer to inquire and take action "as warranted" into the allegations.

Stating his reason for withdrawing, Jariwala said workers in Surat (East) Assembly have started resigning. "The workers started demanding money. I'm not capable enough to spend Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Their demand was so much that I couldn't fulfil it," ANI quoted him as saying.

Jariwala said he withdrew his nomination without any pressure and by listening to his conscience after the people of his constituency labelled him "anti-national" and "anti-Gujarat" for contesting the election from the AAP.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi deputy chief minister and other party leaders held a protest outside the EC office. Sisodia alleged that Jariwala and his family members had been missing since Tuesday. He said the candidate was last seen at the Election Commission's office in Surat during scrutiny of his nomination papers.

Hitting out at the Gujarat chief electoral officer, Sisodia accused her of not taking appropriate action to "trace and rescue" Jariwala.

Sisodia alleged that AAP candidate from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala was forced to withdraw his nomination when he went to the returning officer's office.

Several party leaders and workers gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the BJP.

EC sources said AAP's request for a meeting with the Commission was received only past noon and their dharna at Nirvachan Sadan gate preceded it.

An EC spokesperson said AAP's representation has been sent to the CEO in Gujarat to inquire and take "action as warranted".

AAP on Wednesday alleged that Jariwala was abducted at the behest of the BJP, which "feared" a defeat on the seat in the Gujarat assembly election.

A four-member delegation of AAP led by party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the Commission officials this evening and handed over a representation.

(With inputs from agencies)