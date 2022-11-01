AAP Promised Top Party Post, Received Over 50 Cr: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Big Claims

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is at the center of the allegations made by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Image: ANI/File)

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar dropped a bomb on the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday when he alleged threats and extortion by AAP minister Satyender Jain. In a letter dated October 7, 2022, Chandrashekhar alleged that he contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP, and he was promised Rajya Sabha nomination in return.

Chandrashekhar is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act. He wrote to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena from Tihar jail alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore as "protection money" to Jain.

Here are the allegations and revelations made by the conman in a hand-written letter to the LG:

- Chandrashekhar began his letter by stating that he has been associated with the Sasikala faction of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. The conman said he has been "in the business of construction, media, mining and corporate lobbying".

- In a major allegation against AAP, Chandrashekhar said he has known Jain since 2015 and contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP. The conman said he was promised "an important post in the party’s South zone" and help him "be nominated to Rajya Sabha" following the expansion.

- Chandrashekhar said that after his arrest in the ‘two leaves’ symbol corruption case in 2017, he was visited by Satyendar Jain in Tihar "multiple times". He accused Jain of repeatedly asking him if he had disclosed anything related to his contribution to AAP while facing probe.

- The conman said, in 2019, Jain and his secretary Sushil visted him in jail and demaded Rs 2 crore every month as protection money "to live safely in the jail, and to get even basic facilities".

- "Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and the total amount of 10 crore in a span of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure," alleged Chandrashekhar.

- The money was collected in Kolkata through Jain's associate Chaturvedi, said Chandrashekhar. He claimed to have paid Rs 10 crore to Jain and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel.

- "During the recent investigation by ED, I disclosed about DG prison and also the racket run by DG and jail administration, and also filed a writ in the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi seeking CBI inquiry, where the Court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month," he said.

- "Also, last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Mr Satyendar Jain, the AAP and DG prison. But no action has been still initiated," said Chandrashekhar.

- Jain, who is also lodged in Jail-7 in Tihar, has been "threatening me through DG Prison and jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in High Court", said the conman.

- Alleging high-level corruption in jail, Chandrashekhar said, "I am ready to give all evidence supporting my complaint against Mr Satyender Jain. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Ld. Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore. I am being harassed."