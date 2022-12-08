'AAP Played Spoiler': Shashi Tharoor On Congress' Drubbing In Gujarat Elections 2022

The counting of votes for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections is underway. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to create a new record as it has already won 32 seats in Gujarat and is almost near to victory with 124 seats in its court, while Congress has 14 seats in its bank. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP (Aam Aadmi Party), which joined the election arena for the first time in Gujarat, has also cornered the parties this time around, which has upset the Congres leader Shashi Tharoor.

According to the News Agency ANI, Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that while the anti-incumbency strategy seems to have succeeded for the party in Himachal Pradesh, it did not in Gujarat. Tharoor attributed it to AAP, saying that Kejriwal's party acted as a vote-stealing spoiler.

"It's striking that anti-incumbency seems to have worked for us and against the BJP in Himachal, whereas in Gujarat, it did not. The role of AAP has also played a spoiler in some ways in taking away votes," read Shashi Tharoor's statement.

It is pertinent to note that the BJP is leading on 159 seats, while the INC is on 15 seats. The AAP's Chief Ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi is lagging behind in Khambhalia by over 17,000 votes.