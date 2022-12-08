'AAP Now A National Party, Thanks To Gujarat Voters': Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the votes of Gujaratis will make the Aam Aadmi Party a national party. He claimed that Gujarat polls will elevate Aam Aadmi Party's status.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he said that "for the first time, education and health issues are making a mark in national politics."

गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है.



शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है.



इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022

"The Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat." For the first time, the politics of education and health are making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," Delhi DY CM tweeted.

AAP despite trailing in the early leads is giving a fight to BJP's stronghold Gujarat. According to early trends of vote, counting indicates the saffron party is on course for its best-ever performance in Gujarat by leading in 144 Assembly.

Let us tell you that, to earn a national party status, a political party needs to be recognized in at least four states and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.

To gain national party status, AAP launched an aggressive campaign in Gujarat for assembly elections in 2022.

With AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, the party has achieved the status of a state party and the fate of becoming the national party depends on Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022. After the Gujarat Assembly Election result, AAP will become a state party in four states Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab and Goa, making it a national party.