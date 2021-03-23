Somnath Bharti has been jailed in a 2016 case of assaulting an AIIMS security staff and destroying public property. The court

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti to two years in jail in a 2016 case of assaulting an AIIMS security staff and destroying public property.

Bharti was taken into custody by Delhi Police after the court upheld his conviction under Sections 149 (Unlawful assembly) and 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

In January this year, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey had sentenced him to two years in prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The AAP MLA had moved the court challenging the order, but the previous verdict was upheld.

