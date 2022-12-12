AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani Denies Talks Of Joining BJP, But Hails PM Modi

After newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who won from the Visavadar constituency, indicated on Sunday that he might join BJP, there were speculations that all five AAP MLAs would join the saffron party.

However, Bhayani denied reports of him joining BJP, but he said he was proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP MLA from Jamjodhpur, Hemant Ahir, and party general secretary Manoj Sorathiya clarified that none of them is going to join BJP.

Bhayani won from the Visavadar constituency in the recently-held Assembly polls by beating BJP's Harshad Ribadiya. AAP had won five seats in the 182-member House.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday, Bhupat Bhayani told reporters in Gandhinagar, "I am not at all unhappy with AAP and I have not taken any decision about joining the BJP as of now. I will decide only after meeting my workers and people. As of now, I am with AAP.”

In Gujarat Assembly election 2022, BJP got a landslide victory as it won record 156 seats.

Bhayani appreciated PM Modi’s work and said, "I emerged as a leader in BJP during Narendra Modi's tenure as the chief minister in Gujarat. As a committed BJP worker (in the past) and as a Gujarati, it was a matter of great pride for me when Modiji became PM in 2014. I am still proud of our PM."

Bhayani also gave a hint that he may have to support BJP in the future to resolve several key issues of his constituency.

"I respect the people's mandate given to BJP. To solve key issues of my region, such as water for irrigation, I may have to take support from the BJP," said Bhayani.

Meanwhile, Independent MLAs and BJP rebels Mavji Desai, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela and Dhavalsinh Zala held a meeting in Bayad town in north Gujarat during the day.

After this meeting, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela extended his support to the BJP saying that he was with the party since the beginning of his political career.

However, Mavji Desai and Dhavalsinh Zala have not made any official statement in this regard. But it is speculated that they too will extend support to ruling party.

These three MLAs was part of BJP in the past but after being denied tickets in the recently concluded assembly elections, they contested election as Independents.

In a recently concluded Gujarat Assembly election, five candidates from the AAP won the election. Bhupat Bhayani won the election from Visabadar constituency, Umesh Makwana from Botad, Hemant Ahir from Jamjodhpur, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, and Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada.