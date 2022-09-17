AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Aide Hamid Ali Arrested For Carrying Illegal Weapon

The Delhi Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan Khan's close aide Hamid Ali after a raid by the anti-corruption branch under the Arms Act on Saturday.

On Friday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the offices of AAP MLA and his business partner, Hamid Ali.From Ali's premises, the ACB recovered one Breta pistol and several cartridges. The police also recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash from his home.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after recovering incriminating material and evidence against him during searches.

Following a raid on premises connected to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his aides yesterday, South East District Police lodged three FIRs at Jamia Nagar police station. Two FIRs were filed against his aides Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddique, and a third was filed for obstructing an ACB raid party from carrying out government work.

A weapon was found at one of the locations. It has been learned that he was unable to produce a licence for the recovered arms (Breta Pistol).

The Aam Aadmi party came out in defence of the MLA and said that he was arrested in a "baseless and outright fake" case.

AAP National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj stated in a press conference that ACB received nothing at Amnatullah Khan's residence.

The Delhi Police filed three FIRs yesterday. They have nothing to do with Amanatullah Khan.

.@KhanAmanatullah के 2 Address हैं, दोनों जगह कुछ नहीं मिला- ना पैसा, ना बंदूक़



ACB ने कहा 2 लोगों पर Arms Act की FIR की- Hamid Ali और Kushar Imam Siddhiqui



Amanatullah का कोई Business है ही नहीं तो Business Partner कैसा?



-@Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/NNGAA8bWHr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 17, 2022

The AAP MLA was apprehended after the ACB raided four locations associated with Khan and his business partner, where cash and weapons were discovered.

Khan was summoned by the ACB in connection with a case involving financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the operation of the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash and two illegal weapons were recovered.

According to an official statement, Khan illegally recruited 32 people while serving as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, in violation of all norms and government guidelines, and with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

According to the statement, four locations were searched based on the inputs received during questioning and the information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

