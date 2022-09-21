AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan To Stay In Jail For Five More Days In Waqf Board Case

AAM Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan will stay in jail for five more days as his custody has been extended by a court on Wednesday in connection to the Delhi Waqf Board case.

The Okhla MLA will now be produced before the court on September 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) during the argument, submitted that according to a complaint, an MCD school in the Fatehpuri Masjid area was converted into shops and rented out, but documents weren't provided.

Corruption case related to alleged misappropriation of Waqf Board funds | Delhi Court extends custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 5 more days. He'll be produced before Court on Sept 26 pic.twitter.com/8fTQUK8udw — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Khan's aide Kaushar Imam Siddique was apprehended from Telangana on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official said.

"Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan has been apprehended from Telangana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said as quoted by the news agency IANS.

Earlier, Delhi Police also arrested Hamid Ali, a close aide of Amanatullah Khan after the Delhi's Anti Corruption Branch conducted a raid under the Arms Act on Saturday.

The South East District Police lodged two FIRs against the AAP MLA's aides Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddique, while the third one was lodged for obstructing the ACB's raid party in the discharge of government work.

Amanatullah Khan was sent to four-day custody on Saturday in connection to Waqf Board Corruption Case.

As per an official statement, Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favoritism.

The statement further said that four locations were searched based on the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

(With inputs from agency)