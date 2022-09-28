AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Granted Bail In Delhi Waqf Board Graft Case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested over irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position by Khan as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital gave bail to Khan on Rs 1 lakh bail bond and Rs 1 lakh surety.

Khan was arrested on September 16 after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) raided premises linked to him. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull had heard the bail plea on Tuesday and reserved the order. Appearing for Khan, senior advocate Rahul Mehra refuted allegations of misappropriation of funds and said there was no evidence supporting the charge. He also said that all ingredients for Section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant or by banker, merchant or agent, etc.) of the IPC were missing and the prosecution had “cherry-picked the Chairman of Waqf Board (Khan) for reasons of their choice.”

Khan's counsel argued that no rules were violated. He termed the allegations possible "procedural lapse" which would face departmental proceedings.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava countered the plea saying the case had not reached a stage where Khan should be granted a bail. He also alleged that Khan had lied to the agency about his mobile being lost.

After hearing both the side, the judge asked the APP how the public exchequer incurred a loss from Khan's alleged misconduct. It also sought to know the amount if any borne by the State.

(With inputs from agencies)