New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Saket Court on Friday (May 13) granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He was arrested by Delhi Police at Madanpur Khadar on Thursday, where South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive.

Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday on the charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

MLA Amanatullah Khan along with locals was protesting against SDMC at Madanpur Khadar area.

Amanatullah claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party through the civic body is running bulldozers over the houses of poor people.

"The lathi-charge by the police on the people opposing the BJP's "bulldozer system" is unconstitutional. We are against the anti-people policies of the BJP, and I will always raise my voice for the rights of the people, no matter how many times I have to go to jail for this," tweeted Amanatullah in a series of tweets.

The SDMC on Thursday ran bulldozers in several areas of West Delhi including the Khyala and Chand Nagar areas of Vishnu Garden. Earlier, it carried out the demolition drive in the Madanpur Khadar area, where people protested against the move of SDMC.

The locals raised anti-encroachment slogans and sat on the roads in an attempt to stop the bulldozers that were brought to carry out the drive in the presence of the Delhi police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has declared Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan as a "bad character", according to an official document. The proposal for declaring Khan as a "bad character" was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in Southeast district and approved on March 30. A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him, the document stated.

Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also attacked the BJP over the demolition drive on Friday stating "I assure people of Delhi that AAP govt stands with them. We are ready to go to jail to stop BJP's demotion drives."

(With inputs from agencies)

