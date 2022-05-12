New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday and FIR registered against him for taking part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive. Earlier on Thursday, he was detained by Delhi police at Madanpur Khadar, where SDMC was conducting an anti-encroachment drive.The demolition drives sparked violent protests in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi, where locals claimed that legal structures were bulldozed.

While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out the drive-in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in Rohini and Karol Bagh.

As bulldozers, surrounded by SDMC officials and the police, rolled into Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar to raze alleged illegal structures, locals, including women, gathered on the streets and atop buildings to oppose the action.

The protesters were joined by Amanatullah Khan and his supporters who raised anti-BJP slogans.

According to the police, people pelted stones at security personnel but were chased away. South Delhi civic body officials said that two to three illegal buildings and other temporary structures in the Kanchan Kunj area of Manadpur Khadar were demolished.

On Thursday, a senior police officer said, "We have detained AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others who protested against the drive along with supporters and locals. We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident takes place."

Earlier in the day, Khan alleged that the drive in Madanpur Khadar was against the poor as he appealed to his supporters to reach the area to hold a protest.

"I will not let the houses of the poor bulldozed. Arrest me if that saves houses from being demolished. We are also against encroachment. Tell us about those and we will remove it. There is no encroachment here," the AAP MLA said.

SDMC Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh however refuted Khan's allegation, saying the drive was against the "mafia" who encroach upon government land.

"Our enforcement teams along with an adequate police force and equipped with bulldozers and trucks have started removing illegal buildings, kiosks, temporary structures in Madanpur Khadar. Our drive against encroachment will continue and anyone obstructing it will be dealt with accordingly," he said.

On April 20, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri which had witnessed a communal clash just a few days ago during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. The drive was halted following a Supreme Court order.

On Monday too, AAP's Amanatullah Khan had staged a protest during an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh. n FIR was registered against him for "obstructing" officials from carrying out the exercise.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh