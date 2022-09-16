AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By Delhi ACB In Waqf Board Corruption Case

THE DELHI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case.

The arrest was done on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted at his home and other places on Friday.

ACB Delhi arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today. pic.twitter.com/9aC8OvKLLs

As per the ACB officials, a total of Rs 24 lakh cash and two illegal arms and ammunition was recovered from two of his associates earlier today.

"In Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at various places related to Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan&his business partners. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash,2 illegal arms & ammunition recovered from 2 of his associates, earlier today," the officials mentioned as quoted by the news agency ANI.

In Delhi Waqf Board corruption case, Anti-Corruption Branch conducted raids at various places related to Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan&his business partners. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash,2 illegal arms & ammunition recovered from 2 of his associates,earlier today: ACB officials pic.twitter.com/1mu2bYNNJi — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Earlier on Friday, ACB had recovered Rs 12 lakh cash and an unlicensed weapon from Khan's residence after it conducted the raid.

The ACB was probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

On Tuesday, it issued a notice to Khan for questioning in connection with the two-year-old corruption case. He appeared for questioning on Friday in connection with a 2020 case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Khan, who is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned for building a new Waqf board office.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and had asked to remove Khan as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.