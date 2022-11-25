AAP Leader Sandeep Bhardwaj Found Dead Inside Home; BJP Alleges ‘Murder’, Sisodia Refutes Claims

THE DEATH of the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader Sandeep Bhardwaj has sparked a political row as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged it to be linked with a “bribe for MCD ticket" while AAP denying the allegations said it should not be connected to the distribution of tickets.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it is wrong to claim that the AAP leader took his life because he was denied a party ticket to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. "This is very sad. Sandeep ji was close to me too. He used to play a very important role in the trade wing. You cannot connect the death with ticket, it's wrong,” he added.

The statement from Sisodia came after BJP alleged that Bhardwaj did not die by suicide but he was murdered. "I believe it is not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to the knowledge that a ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief and leadership have committed sin," Tiwari, as quoted by ANI said.

AAP's trade wing secretary was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence on Thursday. As per reports cited by ANI, Bhardwaj was taken to "Kukreja hospital" by one of his friends.

"A PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri garden at 4.40 PM that one person Sandeep Bhardwaj s/ o Naresh Bhardwaj R/0 B 10/15, Rajouri garden Delhi Age 55 yrs has been brought dead due to hanging at residence. Crime'team has been called at the place," Police said.

Earleir today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his condolences and said extremely saddened by the death of Sandeep Bhardwaj.

"Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep ji in this difficult time," CM Kejriwal wrote in a tweet.

Notably, the death of Bhardwaj took place weeks ahead of the MCD election, which is scheduled to take place on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.