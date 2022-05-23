New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Government on Monday announced that Delhi people will be able to avail free of cost services for three days in the 150 electric buses which are to be flagged off on Tuesday, May 24.

Aam Aadmi Party on Monday took to Twitter and announced the same, it wrote, "Delhi Govt will induct 150 electric buses tomorrow; CM @ArvindKejriwalto flag off the new fleet, Delhiites will be able to TRAVEL FOR FREE for 3 days in e-buses, Delhi will also match the national RECORD of inducting the maximum number of electric buses tomorrow."

Also, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter and wrote, "The coming week will be a milestone in Delhi's Sustainable Public transport! The @ArvindKejriwal Government is adding >100 new state-of-the-art 100% electric buses to DTC fleet. 3 Fully Electric Depots are ready to house these buses. Let's come together to ensure a greener Delhi."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Transport Corporation’s first electric bus was flagged off in January. CM Kejriwal had said 300 more buses will soon join the public transport in the city. At present, there are two e-bus depots to house these vehicles — Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37.

The Delhi government currently operates 3,670 buses under DTC and 3,033 buses under the cluster bus services. The government further targets to add 5,000 more buses to the city’s fleet.The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus and a hooter.

Posted By: Ashita Singh