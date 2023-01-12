AAP Gets Another Recovery Notice Over Political Ads; What Is The Controversy Around It | Explained

AMID the ongoing tussle between Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and the Delhi Chief Minister, the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has issued a notice to the AAP, asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore for the political advertisements it allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements. Earlier, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had asked the Chief Secretary of Delhi to recover Rs 97 crore from the party for its political advertisements.



What's the political row about?

The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) of the Delhi government, on a directive from 2016 from a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising, had notified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements." The committee was set up by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Of this, while payments amounting to over Rs 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, Rs 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," a source said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The DIP in 2017, according to the directive, directed the AAP to pay Rs. 42.26 to the state exchequer immediately. The remaining amount of Rs 54.87 crore was to be paid to the advertising agencies or publications concerned. The time for the payment was 30 days.

"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with the DIP order. This is serious as public money, despite a specific order, has not been deposited by the party to the state exchequer. Such defiance of a legitimate order by a registered political party is not only contemptuous of the judiciary, but also does not augur well for the health of good governance," the PTI source added.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of India issued guidelines to regulate government advertising and reduce wasteful spending. A three-member committee on content regulation in government advertising was formed in 2016. It investigated the advertisements published by the DIP and issued an order in September 2016 against those found violating the guidelines framed by the top court.

The AAP will have to pay Rs. 99.31 crore, which is the principal amount incurred on political advertisements until March 31, 2017, and the remaining Rs. 64.31 crore is the interest on the amount.

The Delhi LG had earlier asked the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP.

"If the AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, fails to do so, all consequential legal action, including attachment of the properties of the party, shall be taken in a time-bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi LG," a source said, as reported by PTI.

AAP accuses BJP of targeting 'Delhi Government'

Hours after the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) served a recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking whether it will recover money from its own Chief Minister, whose ads were printed in Delhi.

"The newspapers of Delhi are full of advertisements of CMs of BJP and Congress. Will the BJP get the Information Secretaries there to send notices to the CMs there?", he asked.

He also said that all of the government gives out advertisements, and it is wrong to target the elected government by misusing the officers.

"The BJP has exercised unconstitutional control over the officers of the Delhi Government through the Centre. The notice sent to Arvind Kejriwal is an example how BJP is misusing it for political interest. The notice has been issued that Rs 163 crore will be recovered from Arvind Kejriwal for the advertisements given by the Delhi government outside Delhi in 2016-17. If not given in 10 days, legal action will be taken. This is not the language of the officer, it is the language of the BJP. BJP is occupying the service department for this misuse," he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

BJP Hits back

The BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referred to the AAP as "Aur Advertisement-vali party" after the AAP was served with a notice regarding political advertisements. He also suggested that the AAP pay rather than play the victim card.