Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for households across the state from July 1, 2022. The decision was announced on the day when the AAP government in Punjab completed one month in power today. Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units was one of the major promises made by AAP in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls.

The state has already been providing free power to the farmers, besides 200 free units to the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and BPL families. Besides this announcement, AAP, in all major daily newspapers today, highlighted its achievements that comprise the launch of the anti-corruption helpline, which Mann launched on March 23 and the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The announcement came days after Bhagwant Mann met Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday and discussed the rollout of the scheme to provide 300 units of free electricity. After the meeting, Mann said that he will soon give "good news" to the people of the state.

"Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Very soon, will give good news to the people of Punjab," Mann wrote in a tweet.

ਸਾਡੇ ਲੀਡਰ ਅਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ CM ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ। ਬਹੁਤ ਜਲਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਚੰਗੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਦੇਵਾਂਗਾ।



हमारे लीडर और दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ बहुत अच्छी मीटिंग हुई। बहुत जल्द पंजाब के लोगों को एक अच्छी ख़बर दूँगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 12, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party already provides 200 units of free power per month to every household in Delhi. Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units is one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month. Earlier, Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.

In last month's Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP decimated the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance. The Congress, which was in power in the state, got 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, while the AAP won 92 seats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan