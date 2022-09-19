'AAP Formed With God's Intervention, Slaying Demons Like Corruption': Arvind Kejriwal

DELHI chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the first-ever national conclave of the Aam Aadmi Party and said that AAP came into existence 10 years back with the 'god's intervention', and as a young Lord Krishna did, it is slaying the big demons of corruption, inflation and unemployment.

Boasted by his party's growing popularity, Kejriwal said that AAP's inception on November 26, 2012 -- 63 years to the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India in 1949 -- after several months of deliberations was "not just a coincidence".

आम आदमी पार्टी भी छोटे कान्हा की तरह है। जैसे कान्हा ने बचपन में बड़े-बड़े राक्षसों का वध किया था, वैसे ही छोटी सी “आप” देश की बड़ी-बड़ी शक्तियों से लड़ रही है। pic.twitter.com/HQLVzajRBW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

Addressing AAP's first-ever national conclave at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, Kejriwal asserted that the political parties then had left "no stone unturned to insult the Constitution's Independence".

"The God had to then intervene and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was formed on November 26, 2012 to save the Constitution, exactly 63 years after the constituent assembly adopted it," Kejriwal said, as quoted by PTI.

He said no other political party has ever grown at the speed and the scale the AAP has in just 10 years since its formation. While the party has been able to form governments in Delhi and Punjab, it has a total of 1,446 elected representatives in urban local bodies and panchayats in 20 states and Union Territories, Kejriwal noted.

"The God has sown the seed of AAP in every state for the development of this country, giving us a huge responsibility," he said, adding, "in Delhi and Punjab, seeds have turned into trees and are comforting people with their soothing shadow and fruits. This seed will now turn into a tree in Gujarat also."

Kejriwal said people are looking at the AAP for its honest politics and work done by its government in Delhi. "The AAP is just a 10-year-old party -- a child. It is fighting with powerful forces and killing many big demons like corruption, unemployment and price rise just the way Kanha (as a young lord Krishna is called) killed many big demons when he was young," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back and ridiculed Kejriwal for "likening" his party to ‘Kanha'. He is a "megalomaniac" and "bayan bahadur" (one who makes big claims) who is "considering himself a God" after his party won polls in two states, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.



(With Agency Inputs)