AAP Fields Shelly Oberoi For Delhi MCD Mayor Post, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal For Deputy Mayor; Elections On Jan 6

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday, announced the names for Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. Shelly Oberoi was appointed Delhi's mayor, while Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the son of AAP Matia Mahal MLA Shoib Iqbal, was chosen as the party's deputy mayor, AAP National Secretary, Pankaj Gupta said, as quoted by ANI.

Former Delhi University professor, Shelly Oberoi is the first-time councillor who won the Delhi civic body election from a BJP stronghold earlier this month. She was given a top post as AAP earleir promised to field a woman mayor for Delhi.

Earlier on December 7, AAP won the Delhi Municipal Corporation election, ending the BJP's 15-year dominance over the civic body. Of the 250 civic wards, the AAP won 134, the BJP 104, and the Congress nine.

The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted apart from Shelly. The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

As per the reports, BJP announced that the party won't contest the mayor's post after AAP's victory. The election for Mayor and Deputy mayor will be held on 6 January 2023.