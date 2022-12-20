AAP Eyes Haryana And Rajasthan With Aim To Expand Party; Here's Why

After getting the status of the national party, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national ambitions have become more evident for the 2024 Lok Sabha and several state elections. Now, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to focus only on two states out of total of 5 poll-bound states for 2023.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Rajasthan are expected to go to polls in 2023, but according to reports, AAP will only focus on Harayana and Rajasthan.

“Karnataka polls are scheduled earlier in the year and at present, we do not have the kind of organisation there that we would like. Contesting elections in states where there are shortcomings at an organisational level is only going to harm us, so we may not contest at all, or may not put a lot of energy in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh either,” news outlet Indian Express cited AAP leader.

“Both these states are affected by Delhi. Haryana, in fact, is sandwiched between two AAP-ruled states and people are constantly exposed to the work done by AAP here, as well as what is being done in Punjab. A lot of people who work in Delhi are also from Haryana. All these things automatically give us an edge in the state. We will go into the Haryana Assembly polls full-steam,” said a senior AAP leader further said.

“In the case of Rajasthan, we have an opportunity like in Punjab. There, the Congress is divided into Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions. This was the situation in Punjab too when the Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh factions were at loggerheads. The difference between BJP and Congress is that BJP has its cadre-based vote no matter who is at the helm. In the case of Congress, the vote shifts based on who the leader is. This is going to help us,” the leader added.

Although, AAP will not focus on Karnataka the party on Tuesday announced that if the party comes to power in Karnataka, it will re-introduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), for which the state government NPS employees conducted an indefinite strike.