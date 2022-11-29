AAP Eyeing Win In Gujarat, Says Diamond Traders Of Surat Should Get ‘Bharat Ratna’

GUJARAT is experiencing election fever as the state prepares to hold its first and second phases of voting later this week on December 1 and December 5, respectively. Following its victory in Punjab earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a major breakthrough in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said diamond businessmen and jewellers in Surat should be awarded Bharat Ratna for their contribution to the country's economy.

Just one day before the first round of voting in Gujarat, the statement from Kejriwal was seen as an attempt to breach the traditional BJP stronghold.

"Today, a large number of diamond traders and workers are present here. I would like to tell all of you that you are not only the pride of the country but also of the whole world. One-third of the world's diamonds are manufactured in Surat and exported. You make diamonds, but in my eyes, all of you are diamonds," Delhi CM Kejriwal, quoted by PTI said.

He continued by saying he was aware of the difficulties that diamond traders faced. Businessmen are being harassed, intimidated, humiliated, assaulted, and extorted everywhere, he claimed. Adding, CM Kejriwal said, “Diamond businessmen and jewellers of Surat should be honoured with Bharat Ratna.”

The Delhi CM Kejriwal said if the AAP voted to power in Gujarat, businessmen will have access to cheap and free spaces with the help of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) so that they don't have to pay high rent.

The AAP government will ensure that traders get a loan as per their needs. The party will bring a special law to check on cases of cheating of businessmen, he said.

CM Kejriwal argued that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had been overly convoluted by the federal government, making it challenging for citizens to conduct business. What is the use of the tax system if it causes enterprises to stop operating? he questioned.