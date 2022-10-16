AAP Claims Manish Sisodia Will Be Arrested Tomorrow, Links It To Gujarat Assembly Polls

THE AAM Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Monday.

AAP National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Sisodia will be arrested on Monday itself and he linked his arrest with the upcoming Gujarat election that is expected to be held this year.

"The deputy CM has been called and he will be arrested by the Centre's CBI tomorrow. At least 500 locations have been raided by the CBI and ED. Manish Ji's house was raided by the CBI for 14 hours. Did they find anything in his bank locker, his village or in all the 500 locations?"

Earlier, AAP leader Sisodia tweeted that he had been summoned by the central agency at 11 a.m. on Monday. He also said that he would offer full cooperation to the investigative agency.

"CBI raided my house for 14 hours. My bank locker was searched, they did not find anything. They did not find anything in my village either. Now they have called me to the CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and cooperate fully. Satyamev Jayate."

In connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy, the enforcement agency searched Manish Sisodia's official residence as well as other locations in August.

Sisodia, who oversees the excise agency, has come under scrutiny for alleged deliberate and gross procedural errors that gave liquor licensees for the years 2021–2022 an unfair advantage during the tendering process.

Sisodia is thought to have made decisions that were outside the Excise Policy's legal requirements, which might have had a significant financial impact. According to earlier reports, the exchequer suffered significant losses as a result of these "undue financial favours" given to liquor licensees after the deadline for awarding contracts.

The excise policy was approved by the Delhi Cabinet, which is led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the midst of the severe Delta Covid-19 outbreak in 2021.

Sisodia was one of 15 people charged in a FIR that the CBI filed in August. The other defendants were Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari, and former Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna.