Arvind Kejriwal's Visit To Ghazipur Landfill Sparks Massive Row; BJP, AAP Workers Protest | Watch

IN THE latest face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, workers of both parties on Thursday came face to face at the Ghazipur landfill dump following Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the garbage mountain. The BJP workers started protesting soon after Kejriwal reached Ghazipur alleging inaction from the Delhi government in releasing funds for the municipal corporations. Meanwhile, the AAP has alleged that BJP has failed in keeping Delhi clean as the saffron party has been ruling the erstwhile three MCDs in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP workers & AAP workers came face to face & raised slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.



The BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi Govt; AAP workers reached there soon after and raised slogans against them.



Police personnel present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

The recent face-off came ahead of the MCD elections in Delhi, slated to take place this year or early next year. The Centre had earlier this year unified the three municipal corporations in Delhi, which drew strong reactions from the ruling AAP, which accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the MCD elections over fears of losing.

Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the Ghazipur landfill today, said that the garbage mountain at the landfill is the "mountain of BJP's failure and corruption in the civic bodies". "For once, I urge BJP voters to forget party affiliations. Vote for your son who took you to pilgrimages," Kejriwal said, adding, "We will clean up Delhi."

मेरी बीजेपी के समर्थकों से अपील है -“थोड़ा सोचो। बीजेपी ने दिल्ली को गंदगी और कूड़े के पहाड़ों के सिवाय क्या दिया? एक बार अपनी पार्टी भूलकर देश के लिये वोट दो” https://t.co/OtlC94ZCVv

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022

Kejriwal further said that the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on garbage issues as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP wins the civic body election. Kejriwal alleged the BJP in its 15-year rule in Delhi's three erstwhile municipal corporations gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with garbage.

"Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage. BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls," the Delhi chief minister said.

About BJP workers protesting his arrival at the landfill site, he alleged that the saffron party "don't let anyone visit here." "They deployed police personnel to protect this garbage mountain… All evil forces have conspired against us (AAP). They delayed MCD polls and segregated wards in a hope that they will get seats. Let me tell them that this time even BJP supporters won't vote for them," Kejriwal claimed.

He also alleged that the BJP "gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore" during their 15-year rule in the civic bodies. "They claim that I did not give money to the MCD. In the last 15 years they gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore of which 1 lakh crore was given by the Delhi government," Kejriwal alleged.

(With Agencies Inputs)