AAP, BJP Trade Charges After SC Observes Nominated Members Can't Vote In Mayor Polls

SOON after the Supreme Court noted that nominated members (aldermen) cannot vote in the MCD House polls for mayor, the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP

While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses "dishonest tactics," the opposition backlashed saying it always suspected that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was delaying voting in the MCD House.

This came after the Supreme Court while hearing a plea filed by the AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi on Monday observed that nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election and the constitutional provision is "very clear" on that.

The electoral college for the election of the MCD mayor includes 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs. The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 13 AAP MLAs and a BJP member to the civic body.

While AAP registered victory on 134 wards, the BJP won 104 in the civic body polls conducted in December last year.

The Congress had earlier mentioned that it will not take part in the mayoral poll.

However, in the MCD House meeting on February 6, presiding officer and BJP councilor Satya Sharma had decided that the 10 LG-appointed aldermen will vote in the election of mayor.

If the alderman are permitted to vote in the mayoral poll, the voting strength of the BJP will go up to 123 from 113.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva referred to the plea being heard by the apex court and said the date for the mayoral election on February 16 has been postponed. He alleged that the BJP's "suspicion" that AAP does not want voting in the MCD House for mayor has been proved to be correct.

"They had gone to the court for a stay (on voting) in which they have succeeded. Our endeavour has always been that Delhi gets its mayor at the earliest," Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader mentioned that he hoped that the Supreme Court would decide the matter at the earliest, and added that his party would accept the court's judgement.

Meanwhile, the AAP alleged that giving voting rights to the nominated members was a "shameful act" by the BJP-led central government.

"It was shameful act by the Centre that despite there being a well-settled law that nominated members cannot vote, they were indulging in dishonest tactics. Because of this, they ensured that the MCD House proceedings were disrupted thrice," alleged AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The AAP also thanked the Supreme Court, he said, adding, "There is an institution in this country that is still governed by law and is not under pressure from Centre or any other institution."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress, which has nine councilors in the MCD House, said the people of Delhi were "fed up" with the "blame game" between AAP and the BJP.

"Delhiites are suffering due to their politics. Despite two months after MCD elections, the city is yet to have a mayor," said Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

If the Supreme Court has observed that nominated members of MCD cannot vote in mayoral election, then there should not be any problem in holding the next session of the House, he said.

(With inputs from agency)