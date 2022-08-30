AAP, BJP Stage Overnight Protests At Delhi Assembly In Latest Showdown

The battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi escalated on Monday after both the parties held protests in different parts of the national capital accusing each other of corruption.

The AAP led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal staged an overnight protest inside the Delhi legislative assembly against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, demanding his resignation for allegedly "whitening" the "black money" during demonetisation in 2016.

In 2016, Saxena was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Notably, both Saxena and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over multiple issues, including the Delhi liquor policy scam in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is accused.

"Saxena had done a scam to whiten black money during demonetisation worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Chairman. We are demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate this matter," AAP leader Atishi told news agency ANI, demanding the Delhi L-G's resignation.

"This is a blatant case of money laundering where a witness admitted that the black money was 'whitened' while under the influence of Saxena. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 should look into this. CBI and ED should also conduct a raid at every place Saxena has previously worked. He should be sacked from his position until the investigation is finished," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP also held a protest at the Delhi assembly, with party MLAs staging a dharna near the sculptures of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev. The saffron party leaders were demanding the resignation of Sisodia over his role in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Sisodia was charged by the CBI with corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy which the AAP administration subsequently withdrew. There has been corruption in the cores in Delhi. If everything was fine with the policy, why did the government take it back? Arvind Kejriwal needs to respond," Delhi BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri told ANI.

"We want an explanation from Kejriwal about why he is running when there have been numerous scams where the Kejriwal administration has been accused of engaging in corruption," he asked.

Responding to the protest staged by AAP and the ruling party's demand for Saxena's resignation, another Delhi BJP MLA, Vijender Gupta, said it is nothing but their fear because they have been caught in corruption.

"They are afraid because they were exposed as corrupt. Whether it be the Delhi Excise policy or the Delhi education, corruption has been committed. If there is a corrupt administration in the nation, it is the Kejriwal administration in Delhi. They write one screenplay each day in order to silence conversations about corruption," he said.