AAP, BJP Engage In Blame Game As Delhi MCD Mayor Election Nears, Both Allege Poaching Of Councillors

AS THE election for the Delhi MCD Mayor nears, a war of words has started between both parties, the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, over the post. Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to “buy” its elected councillors alleging that BJP has stooped to its “dirty games” again. The BJP, however, was not far behind and alleged that the AAP is outsourcing people to buy their councillors.

Training guns at the BJP, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today said that despite losing the election to his party, the BJP is down to its dirty games "just like the horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat".

Calling BJP a shameless party, Singh said that in the recently concluded MCD election, the BJP got 30 fewer seats than AAP and lost 80 seats compared to the last election and is trying to engineer a win for them in the mayoral election by applying the “formula” of buying elected representatives in Delhi. Singh further appealed to the Delhi Police Commissioner to arrest those who are “trying to murder democracy and insult the people's mandate" through threats and money”.

The BJP came up with similar allegations. Monika Pant, an elected BJP councillor today accused the AAP of poaching and said that she was approached by a woman, Shikha Garg, who made lucrative offers to her in exchange for support to AAP during Mayor elections. "We are going to ACB at 4PM to file a complaint", said Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana.

Aam Aadmi Party’s story is not much too different from BJP's as Sanjay Singh claimed that a man named Yogendra called up one of AAP's elected councillors and said the BJP's state president Adesh Kumar Gupta would like to talk to her. Gupta and BJP workers mentioned a budget of Rs 100 crore for buying MCD councillors, he alleged.

"This Rs 100 crore was to buy just 10 councillors. The Bharatiya Khokha Party (AAP's jibe at BJP for alleged horse-trading) has a budget of Rs 10 crore for each councillor," he said. AAP councillors also alleged that they received threats, and offers of Rs 50 lakh to cross-vote in the Mayor election.

"These are AAP councillors, they will stand with Arvind Kejriwal with honesty and devotion. Our councillors will keep exposing all their tricks," Sanjay Singh said. BJP was ready with jibes of their own. "After cash for ticket, AAP is trying cash for councillor," the BJP said, further claiming that Arvind Kejriwal’s agents are roaming the streets of Delhi to lure councillors.

Just as Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of running 'Operation Lotus', the BJP is now accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of running 'Operation Jhaadu (broom -- AAP's election symbol)". All in all, the two main rivals in the national capital do not seem to be in the mood to leave an inch of space for the other as far as electoral mud-slinging is concerned.