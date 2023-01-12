AAP Asked To Pay Rs 163 Cr For Political Advertisements Within 10 Days

NEARLY a month after Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena's directive to the Delhi government, the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) has issued a notice to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking it to pay Rs 163.62 crore for the political ads it allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements. Delhi LG in December had asked the Chief Secretary of Delhi to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements.

The notice, as reported by PTI, was issued on Wednesday and the Delhi government has been directed to pay the said amount within 10 days. The amount that has been demanded in the latest recovery notice also includes the interest that was due. While Rs 99.31 crore is the principal cost incurred on political advertisements till March 31, 2017, the remaining Rs. 64,30,78,212 (Rs 64.31 crore) is on account of the penal interest on this amount.

Also Watch:

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the earlier order of the Delhi LG," a source said, as quoted by PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party or Delhi government have not publicly reacted to the notice so far. The notice has been served to Aam Aadmi Party Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A special audit team has also been constituted for conducting an audit of all such political advertisements after March 31, 2017, by the Delhi government's Directorate of Audit.

The Delhi High Court had directed the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA), in 2016, to make a decision in the matter of complaints over political advertisements by the AAP government "Since the same has happened even after the Supreme Court judgment, the only way it could be rectified is to make the political party, the main beneficiary in the process of violation, pay for the expenditure incurred by the government," CCRGA had said, in 2016.

Consequently, the Delhi government was directed, by the committee, to recover the entire amount spent on political advertisements reimbursed to the state exchequer from AAP. The CCRGA dismissed a review petition filed by the AAP government on September 22, 2016.

After LG Saxena had issued the directive to the Chief Secretary to recover Rs. 97 Crore from Kejriwal’s party, AAP had - on December 20 - responded by claiming that the LG has no power to pass such orders. Saurabh Bhardwaj had termed the LG’s direction a “new love letter”.

"The BJP is flustered that we have become a national party and wrested power from it in the MCD. LG sahab is doing everything in accordance with the BJP's directions and that is troubling the people of Delhi. The more worried Delhi's people are, the happier the BJP gets," Bhardwaj had claimed.



(With Agency Inputs)