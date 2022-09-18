AAP Appoints Raghav Chadha As Co-Incharge For Gujarat Assembly Elections

AHEAD of the Gujarat State assembly elections due late this year, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday appointed its Rajya Sabha member, Raghav Chadha, as the AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for the state Assembly elections due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had previously appointed Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as its Gujarat in-charge.

मुझे Punjab के बाद Gujarat के सह-प्रभारी की ज़िम्मेदारी दी गई है



जनता BJP के 27 साल के कुशासन से बहुत दुखी; गुजरात भ्रष्टाचार, ज़हरीली शराब/Drugs का अड्डा बन गया है



गुजरात में बदलाव की लहर चल रही है। गुजरात Kejriwal Model of Governance को अपनाने को तैयार है



— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 18, 2022

Earlier, Chadha served as the party's Punjab affairs co-incharge, prior to the state's Assembly elections earlier this year.

After the Punjab polls, the AAP has now positioned itself as the main rival against the BJP, which has retained power in the state for 27 years.

The state unit of the party congratulated Raghav on being appointed as the co-incharge of the state.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Rajya Sabha member and youth leader Raghav Chanda on being appointed as the "AAP' Gujarat sah-prabhari (co-incharge)," AAP Gujarat said in a tweet.

Responding to his appointment, Chadha thanked Kejriwal for entrusting him with this big responsibility.

"I thank Arvind Kejriwal ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants change, Gujarat wants good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal."

I thank @ArvindKejriwal ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants change, Gujarat wants good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, had tweeted, "Gujarat wants a change. I am ready for whatever responsibility the party gives, will fight strongly against the 27 years of mismanagement of the BJP. "

Chadha lashed out at the saffron party during his last visit to Gujarat on August 31, after Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya was attacked in Surat, and said the state Assembly elections will be a battle between the "fake Gujarat model" and the "real Kejriwal governance model."

The AAP is showcasing its 'Delhi model' to woo voters in Gujarat.

AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal visited Gujarat several times recently to hold meetings and town halls with the public in various cities of the state, offering a number of "guarantees," including free electricity up to 300 units per month and a Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance.