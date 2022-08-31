AAP And BJP Leaders Spar Over Delhi Education Model; Video Goes Viral | Watch

The BJP and AAP have been sparring over a number of issues including the Delhi excise policy and the condition of Delhi schools under the AAP's rule. The spar over the schools was limited to virtual banters till now, however, the debates turned physical on Wednesday with AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and BJP's Gaurav Bhatia indulging in a heated argument outside a school in Delhi.

A heated argument erupted between the AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj and the BJP's Gaurav Bhatia today when the saffron party spokesperson came to inspect the new government schools at the invitation of AAP leaders. Both the leaders shared the videos of the verbal confrontation claiming their own narrates.

"As promised, I have reached at Kautilya school at 11 PM to get the list of 500 new schools from AAP spokesperson. The spokesperson did not give the list even after asking for the list many times. Also, he claimed old school as his own party constructed one. Their lying has been caught. See the education model of fanatical dishonest Arvind Kejriwal", Bhatia tweeted while sharing the video.

#3 कबूलनामा

AAP सवाल का जवाब दे

1) 500 नये स्कूल का लिस्ट क्यो नही देते?

2) पहला स्कूल पुराना है 1970 का बना हुआ है प्रवक्ता महोदय ने कहा कि नए कमरे लेकिन वादा और दावा 500 नए स्कूल का कहां है

3 ) दूसरा स्कूल खुद मान रहे हैं अभी बन ही रहा है फिर नया स्कूल कहां है?#AAPNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/5XfNqJSR6z — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

In the second tweet, Bhatia again posted the video and claimed that the first school the AAP spokesperson visited was the old one and the second school is under construction which has already been accepted by the AAP leader.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, make the list of 500 new schools public, the world will see whether it is in existence or not and in what condition. Why are you running away from listing? You promised in the manifesto", he said in another tweet.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी ५०० नए स्कूल की लिस्ट सार्वजनिक कर दीजिए दुनिया देख लेगी हैं की नहीं और किस हालत में हैं। आप भाग क्यों रहे हैं सूची देने से। मैनिफेस्टो में वादा किया था आप ने। @ArvindKejriwal — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

However, Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Bhatia did not even enter the school campus and left after scrutinising it from the outside. Bhardwaj also posted a video where he claimed that Gaurav Bhatia did not even enter the school campus but left after scrutinising from outside.

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

"Despite repeated requests to stay, he did not go inside the school and ran away. We told them that we have to see 498 more schools now, but they did not agree and ran away", claimed Bhardwaj while posting the video. Bharadwaj said that the AAP was ready to show all new 500 schools in Delhi but then, he asked just to provide the list.