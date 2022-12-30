AAP Accuses BJP Of Betraying Its Promise Of In-Situ Rehabilitation Of Slum Dwellers In Delhi

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP on Friday of betraying its MCD election promise to provide in-situ rehabilitation for slum dwellers in the capital.

In a press conference, AAP leader and MLA Atishi said, "Just a day before the Model Code of Conduct for the MCD elections was to come into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an event in which he met some residents of the Bhoomiheen camp in Kalkaji and gave them the registration papers of their new houses."

The PM also went on to say that he was providing houses to 500 families, and in a similar manner, he would provide a house to every person who lived in the slums in Delhi, she added.

"After this, the leaders of the BJP went around in different parts of Delhi asking for votes for the party on the basis of this promise made by the prime minister of the country. They told the slum dwellers that in the location where their jhuggi was located, the BJP would go on to give them a pakka house," Atishi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

She said that the BJP promised to provide flats to 40,000 residents of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

"It’s not been a month and the DDA has pasted notices at the Navjeevan and Jawahar camps, informing the people living there that they will be shifted to Narela and that the JJ clusters will be razed," Atishi said, citing the notice.

She also promised that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will not let the BJP bulldoze the JJ clusters until these people get their houses.

Meanwhile, BJP Spokesperson Harish Khurana said Atishi was "a machine of extreme lies." "And as a punishment for spreading these lies and confusion, the people of Kalkaji have defeated all the three councillor candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party."

He also said that even after getting rejected by the people of Kalkaji, Atishi is not desisting from spreading lies.