Aam Aadmi Party Is Now A 'National Party'; How Parties Can Attain The Status | Explained

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the members of the party and said that the AAP is now a "national party." He described this achievement as remarkable. The party chief said that though AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat, the votes it got helped it attain national party status.

What is a National Party?

A party that has a presence "nationally," as opposed to a regional party in a state, whose presence is restricted to the periphery of that specific state, is called a national party. They are usually bigger parties, such as the present-day Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, communist parties, which have a smaller electoral presence, are also recognised as national parties. At times, some parties that are dominant in a specific region or state also have a greater say in national affairs but are considered regional parties.

Eligibility of a National Party

According to the Election Commission of India, there are four basic conditions for a party to be recognised as a "national party." If a political party follows either of them, it is considered a "political party."

Firstly, a party that is "recognized in four states" is considered a national party.

Secondly, the candidate fielded by the party should have at least 6% of the total valid votes in four or more states in the last Lok Sabha or Assembly elections and have at least four MPs in the last Lok Sabha election.

Thirdly, a party can be considered national if it has won at least 2% of the total seats in the Lok Sabha from not less than three states.

Fourth, a party should have at least 8% of the total valid votes in the last Assembly election or Lok Sabha polls from the state.

How AAP Fits In The National Party Status?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fits into the second category out of the four criteria for attaining national party status. It has secured a huge mandate in Delhi and Punjab. In Goa, the party met the six percent vote/two seat requirement. It means that the party already met the criteria for recognition as a state party in three states after contesting the Gujarat-Himachal elections.

Now, the party needed 6% of the vote in the assembly elections in either Himachal Pradesh or Gujarat to be recognised in a fourth state. AAP got 1% of the vote in Himachal, but it almost attained 13% of the vote in Gujarat. That made the AAP enter the fourth state as well, thereby making it attain national party status.