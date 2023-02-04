Aaditya Thackeray Challenges Shinde To Resign And Contest Against Him, Calls Him 'Unconstitutional CM'

DAYS after former Shiv Sena leader Santosh Kharat of Worli changed sides and joined the Eknath Shinde camp, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Sena (UBT) leader Aadditya Thackeray on Saturday called Shinde an "Unconstitutional CM" and challenged him to contest against him from the Worli Assembly seat in the state.

#WATCH | I've challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat & he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pp0X39H7QE — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Speaking to the media, the former minister Thackeray said, "I have challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat, and he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me," as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also challenged Shinde to use all of his machinery, khoke (moneybags), and declared that no Shiv Sainik would be purchased.

"I'm giving them a challenge in front of you. This is what I'm telling everywhere I go. The atmosphere is saffron, the saffron of Shiv Sena (UBT). I'm telling them again today, that the 13 traitor MPs and the 40 traitor MLAs must resign and show how they will win again. I'm giving a challenge to the unconstitutional chief minister too that I will resign from Worli and you fight against me in Worli. I will see how you can win. Use all the machinery, khoke (moneybags) but nota single Shiv Sainik will be bought," Thackeray said, as quoted by the Times Of India (TOI).

"It feels like there is a dictatorship in Mumbai. It's been a year, but they are not holding BMC polls. They have appointed an administrator and the CM is giving orders. We are ready and we will win the BMC polls," Thackeray said, as quoted by TOI.

Thackeray's challenge comes just days after the ruling BJP-Shinde coalition won only one seat in the recent MLC elections. Meanwhile, the Thackeray-led coalition won three seats.