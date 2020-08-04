New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Maharashtra Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has rubbished reports and theories linking him to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a statement issued in Marathi, the Shiv Sena leader called the allegations made against him as “d***y politics” born out of “frustration” and added that he is not remotely connected to the case.

“Those who are pricked by the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started d***y politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Unnecessary mud slinging on me and the Thackeray family. This is nothing but d***y politics arisen out of frustration…,” he said in the statement.

He also said that he has many friends in Bollywood, which he pointed out, is not a crime.

Calling "politics over the dead" an assault on humanity, the 30-year-old said he is being unnecessarily being targeted by opposition parties. He also said if anyone has any evidence against him, then it should be handed over to the Maharashtra Police. This is the first time Aaditya Thackeray has responded to speculation dragging him into the Sushant Singh Rajput investigations.

A photo of the state minister with an actress was making rounds on social media, with many claiming she was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The photo was actually of another actor.

"The film industry is an integral part of Mumbai. Several thousand livelihoods depend on this industry. I have personal relationships with some from the industry, it is not a crime," said Thackeray Junior.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha