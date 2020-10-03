The main road of the A-3 Block of Paschim Vihar will now be known as 'Captain Kumud Kumar Marg'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To honour the bravery and courage of late Indian Army soldier Captain Kumud Kumar of the 2nd Rajput Regiment, the main road in Delhi's A-3 Block of Paschim Vihar has been named after him. The main road of the A-3 Block of Paschim Vihar will now be known as 'Captain Kumud Kumar Marg'.

An event was organised on Saturday where the road was renamed to 'Captain Kumud Kumar Marg'. The event was attended by North Delhi Municipal Corporation Health Committee Chairman Vineet Vohra and North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jayaprakash. Captain Kumud Kumar's wife Mrs Santosh Kumud Kumar and former command officer Colonel Balbir Singh were also present in the event.

Addressing the event, Vohra said that Captain Kumud Kumar was born in a family which had a military background, adding that he got his early education in Ludhiana. After his education, Captain Kumud Kumar joined the Indian Military Academy (IAM) and was later commissioned in the 2nd Rajput Regiment.

During the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Captain Kumud Kumar was sent to the eastern front. Liberating Bangladesh, which was known as East Pakistan back then, was India's aim in 1971. During his mission on the eastern front, Captain Kumud Kumar fought alongside General VK Singh, who is currently the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

During the 1971 war, Captain Kumud Kumar was given the command a platoon of a Battalion of the Rajput Regiment and ordered to clear a roadblock in the eastern sector. During the advance, the enemy brought down heavy fire from medium machine gun and light machine guns. Captain Kumud Kumar crawled up to the medium machine gun bunker and silenced it by lobbing a grenade on it. This action enabled the platoon to capture the position and clear the roadblock. In this action, Captain Kumud Kumar displayed gallantry, leadership and devotion to duty of a high order. For this gallant and heroic act, Captain Kumud was awarded the Vir Chakra.

