New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday crossed 150 Crore cumulative vaccine doses with more than 81 lakh shots being given on Friday itself, the Health Ministry said. The Ministry added that Friday’s vaccination tally is likely to increase even more by late Friday night after compilation of final vaccination tallies from the states.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a remarkable day on the vaccination front saying that the vaccination drive ensured that many lives are saved.

“A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols,” Prime Minister Modi said.

India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let’s fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2022

The 150-crore milestone was reached earlier on Friday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calling it a "historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent has been fully vaccinated.

Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for 15-18 age group began on January 3.

Cumulatively, 51,14,33,066 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 34,80,27,006 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry's data.

In the age group of 15-17 years, 1,99,64,801 children have been administered the first dose.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 87,80,31,738 first doses and 62,71,89,576 second doses have been administered.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Health Ministry underlined.

(With input from agencies)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma