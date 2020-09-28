BJP youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya has alleged that Youth Congress workers are engaging in acts of violence to insult farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: BJP youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya has accused the Youth Congress workers of engaging in acts of violence to insult farmers. The BJP leader said that a real farmer will never burn a tractor or anything that is used for farming. The BJP MP's reaction came after youth congress workers burnt a tractor to lodge their protest against farm-sector bills passed by the parliament. Union Minister Prakash Javdekar also condemned the incident calling it Congress's ploy to garner attention.

“What sort of Andolan is this? The tractor was burnt at India Gate only to gain media attention. I thank the media channels who played the incident. Congress stands exposed today,” he told reporters here.

Hitting out at the party, the Union Minister said its manifesto in the previous general elections had the same promises, which were carried out by the BJP-led NDA government.

According to news agency PTI, around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at the India Gate protesting against far-sector bills, which have triggered widespread demonstrations across the country. Fire officials said they received information regarding the incident at 7:42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police removed the tractor after dousing the fire.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm Bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers’ protest especially in Punjab and Haryana.

These three farm bills are: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha