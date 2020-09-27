Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at United Nations lauding his vision on providing the Covid vaccine to global community.

We share and applaud your vision Narendra Modiji, on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, thank you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the Indian People," Mr Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Serum Institute is world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume and is currently conducting phase three trial of a vaccince co-developed by Astra-Zeneca plc and University of Oxford, of which the Pune-based company plans to manufacture 1 billion volumes.

India can help in bringing the world out of the covid crisis with mass vaccine distribution once all trails are completed successfully, the Prime Minister had said in his virtual address to United Nations General Secretary on Saturday.

"India provided more than 15 countries with medicines during the pandemic. As the largest vaccine producer country of the world, I want to assure you India will do everything possiblefurther global good. From January 2021, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India will be committed to its responsibilities," PM Modi said.

On Saturday, the SII CEO had questioned the government over its preparation for covid vaccine.

"Quick question. Will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year.? Because that's what Ministry of health needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to every one in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need totakcle @PMO India," he wrote in the tweet.

