New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Minister of States for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, has said that the incident 'was not an accident but a pre-planned conspiracy that led to the death of 5 people and leaving several others injured'.

The SIT has also filed an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to include new sections against the 13 accused to make their offence punishable under attempt to murder charges. Ashish Mishra, the son of MoS Ajay Mishra, is one of the prime accused in the case and is already facing murder and conspiracy charges.

Vidhyaram Diwakar, the SIT investigating officer, filed the application last week in the CJM's court for adding new sections in the warrant, replacing sections 279, 338 and 304A of the IPC. In his application, the investigating officer pointed out that the incident was well-planned and a deliberate act, and not of negligence or callousness.

The investigating officer has requested to add Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after replacing sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The SIT, in its application, has also sought the remand of the accused under the increased sections. The SIT applied in the court on Monday to seek the remand of the accused and the court has summoned the accused on Tuesday.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by a SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra. A local journalist and four other people were also killed in the ensuing violence.

The SIT has so far arrested Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Banjara, Rinku Rana and Ullas Trivedi. They are lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has given two weeks' time to the state government to file a counter-affidavit on Ashish Mishra's bail application. Earlier last month, the Supreme Court had directed the SIT to complete the investigation expeditiously. It also added three IPS officers to the team - those who are not from Uttar Pradesh, though they are allocated to UP cadre, citing chances of manipulation by local cops.



(With Agency Inputs)

