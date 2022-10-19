A Non-Gandhi To Rule Congress After 24 Years; Mallikarjun Kharge's Journey To Party Top Post

The Congress party has finally gotten its first non-Gandhi President after 24 years as Mallikarjun Kharge won the party’s presidential polls. This is for the first time after 24 years that the party president is from outside the Gandhi family. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor competed with other holding different visions for the grand old party. The 80-year-old leader succeeds Sonia Gandhi at the grand old party's highest office.Kharge conquered Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor in the October 17 Congress' Presidential polls, which experienced over 9,500 delegates across the country voting.

Since before the starting of the presidential elections, Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite and loyalist for the Gandhi family. Popularly known as "Solillada Saradara" (a leader without defeat) in his home-State of Karnataka, Kharge is now the second AICC president from Karnataka afte S Nijalingappa, and also a Dalit leader to hold the post after Jagjivan Ram.

80-year-old Kharge, a leader having more than 50 years of experience in politics who was elected MLA for nine times in a row, has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga. In 1969, he joined the Indian National Congress and went on to become president of the Gulbarga City Congress Committee. During the Congress party’s presidential polls, Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change, while Kharge was making headlines being firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis. Whenever the ‘Dalit CM’ face topic came to light for him being the contender, Kharge said several times, "Why do you keep saying Dalit again and again? Don't say that. I'm a Congressman.” Tharoor fought the elections underlining him as the contender of change while Kharge, on his part, has highlighted his experience, coming up the organizational ranks over decades and his ability to take everyone along.

Born in a poor family at Varavatti in Bidar district, he did his schooling and BA as well as Law in Gulbarga. Before coming into the politics, he was involved in legal practice. Kharge is a follower of Buddhism and is the founder-chairman of Siddharth Vihar Trust that has built the Buddha Vihar complex in Gulbarga. He married Radhabai on 13 May 1968 and they have two daughters and three sons. One of his son Priyank Kharge is an MLA and a former Minister. Kharge’s prominence in his state can be seen in away that he was unconquerable at the time of campaigning until 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which he resisted the Narendra Modi wave that swept Karnataka, particularly Hyderabad-Karnataka region, and had won from Gulbarga with a margin of over 74,000 votes. However, Kharge experienced the first electoral loss in his political life spanning several decades in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The veteran leader was conquered by BJP's Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga by a margin of 95,452 votes.

Kharge being veteran leader of the Congress party has served as Union Cabinet Minister- Labour and Employment, also Social Justice and Empowerment, Railways minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. He had also held various portfolios in successive Congress governments that governed the State and was also president of Karnataka Congress and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly. This is not the first time wherein non-Gandhi leaders are contesting for the party’s presidential polls. 22 years back, Jitendra Prasad fought the elections for the post but Sonia Gandhi won. Sonia Gandhi remained as Congress President for almost 20 years from 1998-2017 and later in 2017. However, Rahul Gandhi was elected as party’s president without having any opposition.