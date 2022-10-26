'A Matter Of Pride For India': Sonia Gandhi In Letter To New UK PM Rishi Sunak

Congress former President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated newly elected British PM Rishi Sunak, saying she was “delighted” at the Indian-origin Tory leader’s elevation and hoped India's ties with the UK will further deepen during his tenure.

"I am delighted at your taking over as Prime Minister of Great Britain. It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India," she said in her letter to Sunak, who is of Indian origin.

"India-Britain relations have always been very special and I am confident that they will be further deepened during your tenure," Gandhi said.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, several other Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had extended their wishes for Sunak. Modi congratulated the UK PM on Twitter and said that he looked forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called Sunak's feat “extraordinary”, while adding that “Britain has outgrown their racism” and hitting out at the Modi-led BJP government in India for not giving enough representation to the minority communities in the country.

Meanwhile, it was Tuesday, October 25 when Sunak charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. In his first speech at 10 Downing street in London, he made a promise to put the crisis-hit country's needs "above politics" and "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

Sunak's victory in the Tory leadership race came at the end of a dramatic few days in Westminster since Liz Truss resigned last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.