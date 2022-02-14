Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing row over the Hijab controversy across the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that a woman wearing a Hijab will one day become the Prime Minister of India.

Owaisi made the remarks during a poll rally for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. He later posted the video of his remarks on his Twitter handle.

"If a girl decides to wear Hijab and asks her parents to do so and when her parents allow her to wear it, who can stop her from wearing it? We will see it, Inshaallah," he is heard saying in a 43-second video.

"The girls will wear hijab, will wear Niqab and go to colleges and become doctors, collectors, SDMs and businessmen," he said.

"You all keep in mind, perhaps when I am not alive, a girl wearing a hijab will become the Prime Minister of this country one day," he added.

The Hijab row started in Karnataka last year after several students of a government pre-university college in Udupi were asked to leave the campus.

The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters responding by wearing saffron scarves. With the protests taking a violent turn at some places earlier this week, the state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for the institutions.

However, schools were directed to reopen once again for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter after the Karnataka High Court order.

"High schools up to class 10 will reopen tomorrow, already Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts have been asked to hold peace meetings involving parents and teachers at important schools aimed at maintaining cordial atmosphere. I'm confident that schools will function peacefully," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 as part of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, its pre-poll alliance with Jan Adhikar Party (JAP).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma