'A Friendly Contest, Not Rivals': Tharoor Meets Digvijaya Singh, Gehlot Out Of Congress Presidential Race

IN THE run-up to the Congress presidential election, senior party leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor met and wished each other luck.

Congress leader Tharoor shared a picture in which the two leaders can be seen hugging each other. Posting the picture, he wrote, "Not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues." He also asserted that the common goal of both the ledaers is to make the "Grand Old Party' win.

Received a visit from ⁦@digvijaya_28⁩ this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!✋🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Df6QdzZoRH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 29, 2022

Retweeting the post, Singh said he agreed with Tharoor. He too wrote that the battle is against the "communal forces" and that both believe in Gandhi-Nehruvian ideology.

I agree @ShashiTharoor we are fighting the Communal Forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian Nehruvian Ideology and shall fight them relentlessly come what may. Best wishes. @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh https://t.co/5KHn6P8Yug — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 29, 2022

After the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, announced that he wouldn't contest for the post of Congress President, Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh were prime contenders for the post.

Gehlot made an apology for the uproar his supporters caused in Rajasthan about a potential change in state leadership just before Gehlot was scheduled to submit his name for the Congress chief elections.

Gehlot said that everyone was stunned by whatever had occurred in the state over the previous two days.

Gehlot responded, "I won't decide that, Congress head Sonia Gandhi will decide that," when asked if he will continue serving as chief minister of Rajasthan.

"One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility (to pass the resolution), but despite being a CM I couldn't get it passed," he added.

While both the leaders have collected their nomination papers, they are likely to file the nomination papers tomorrow.

Notably, Tharoor was among the 23 senior leaders—known as G-23—who had written to the interim president of the Congress seeking reforms in the party.