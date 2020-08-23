Noted author Chetan Bhagat, who worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che, has revealed how a certain group of film critics tried to drag him down

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With more than two months to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the furore over his untimely demise refuses to settle down. With the CBI joining his death probe, the fans and family are now hopeful of a non-partial inquiry into the case. People across different spectrums have expressed their opinion over the prevalent biases in the industry and how an outsider is constantly sidelined despite possessing the requisite talent. Now, noted author Chetan Bhagat, who worked with Sushant in Kai Po Che, has revealed how a certain group of film critics tried to drag him down and he was worried about losing films over it.

Speaking with Times Now, the 'Half Girlfriend' author alleged that certain journalists ‘have a WhatsApp group’ where they discuss the ratings to be given a film beforehand. “They all have benefactors, they all have a person who they know will give them access to the stars...” The author added that these things affected Sushant Singh Rajput a lot and he couldn’t do much about the film critics who tried to drag him down.

Chetan Bhagat also spoke how the blind items on the late actor did not have any truth in them. said that the blind items written about Sushant were being read by everyone in the film industry. "The same stars who talk about mental health all day are giving interviews to this filmy journalist,” he said.

Chetan also said that it was difficult for him to believe that Sushant committed suicide, as the Mumbai Police concluded in its investigation. He also revealed that 'Half Girlfriend' was initially proposed to Sushant but he could not take it up because of date issues.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput''s father at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

