A 35-Seat Target In Bihar? How BJP Is Planning To Take Down Mahagathbandhan In 2024 | Explained

Following a 'betrayal' by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning 35 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was decided in the saffron party's core committee meeting in Delhi on Tuesday that was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats, out of which 17 are held by the BJP. JD(U) has 16, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) six, and Congress one. Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), however, has zero seats in the Lower House.

"The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is an alliance of deceiving the people. BJP will fight against it from the street to the state Assembly. The part has set the target of winning 35 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said after the meeting, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The meeting of Bihar Core Committee was held today in the presence of President JP Nadda ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. There has been a very thorough and detailed discussion on all the issues. It is well known that this coalition betrays the people and this is a backdoor alliance which is trying to re-establish Lalu Raj," he added.

However, to achieve this, the BJP has decided to make some changes in its Bihar unit, including changes at leadership positions in the state. Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said the BJP is mulling changing its leaders at both House of the state legislature.

The party has also decided to launch an aggressive campaign to woo communities which it did not approach earlier such as the Dalits and extremely backward classes. It will also work to build its base across Bihar as it has mostly contested on less than half of its seats in alliance with the JD(U).

Sources, quoted by PTI, said the BJP top brass has also received feedback from its members, who were sent across 200 assembly seats in the state recently, to indicate about likely changes in the state. The feedback was gathered ahead of a meeting of all BJP 'morchas' in Patna last month.

One of the highlights of the feedback was that while Modi continues to remain popular among people, they were not happy with the local leadership of the BJP. While the meeting was held when the National Democratic Allaince (NDA) government was still in power, the feedback received said Nitish's stock had been falling among people, the PTI sources said.

This was BJP's first key meeting after the JD(U) left the NDA. Besides Shah and Nadda, BL Santosh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sahnawaz Hussain, Mangal Pandey, Janak Ram, Nand Kishore Yadav, and several others attended the meeting.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended its support to Nitish Kumar. The new government is likely to prove a majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24.

The 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar were a tight one with the National Democratic Alliance winning 125 seats, with BJP winning 74 of these, the Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 and the Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) 4. This put the NDA just above the requisite 122-majority mark needed to form the government.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)