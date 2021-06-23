After murdering the girl, the couple took her to a hospital and told her that they found her lying unconscious. However, after examining her doctors declared her brought dead. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 9-year-old girl in Ludhiana has been murdered by her mother and her step-father on June 19. The couple confessed to killing their daughter over insurance money of Rs 2.5 lakh as they have been going through a financial crisis.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Police told that 27-yr-old woman named Pinki strangled her daughter to death with the help of her husband (31) in order to attain the insurance money which they bought for their daughter in 2018. The murder took place inside a cattle-feed factory in Humbran where the couple allegedly strangled the girl's neck with a dupatta while she was asleep.

Later in the morning, the two took the dead body of the girl to a hospital and told that they had found her unconscious. After examining her the healthcare professionals declared her brought dead.

After that, even the postmortem reports confirmed the cause of her death which was strangulation.

Sub-inspector Harpal Singh told Hindustan Times, "The couple had bought a plot for Rs 3 lakh in 2019 and were paying for it in instalments. They had already paid Rs 1.49 lakh to the bank, but were struggling to pay the remainder. Thus, they came up with the plan to kill Bharti and use the insurance money to settle their dues."

The family was of four people including Narinderpal who lived with his son, wife and stepdaughter in a small house of cattle-feed factory. According to the neighbours, the step-father did not like the girl and would often beat her.

Later both Narinderpal and Pinki confessed killing the girl for money. Post their confession, the couple is currently in police custody and has been charged under Sections 302, 120-B, 182 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal