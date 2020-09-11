96,551 new cases, biggest single-day spike, take India's COVID-19 tally past 45-lakh mark; death toll above 76,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another record single-day spike, India during the last 24-hours recorded 96,551 new cases of coronavirus taking the total COVID-19 caseload past 45-lakh mark and reached 45,62,415. This is the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the world.
The death toll in the country also crossed the 76,000-mark and reached 76,271 after record 1,209 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. India is the second worst-hit country in the world from the deadly pathogen which has afflicted over 28 million people globally.
Of the total, 45,62,415 cases, 9,43,480 are active cases, while 35,42,664 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Friday.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra during the last 24 hours recorded 23,446 new cases, its second-highest single-day spike, which took the case tally to 9,90,795 in the state. The death toll on Thursday also increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.
Andhra Pradesh, which is the second worst-hit state, recorded 10,175 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the state's overall tally to 5.37 lakh. With 68 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's death toll reached 4,702.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,528 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4.86 lakh while 64 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,154. The active cases which fell below the 50,000-mark on Wednesday saw a further marginal dip today and stood at 48,482.
Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|293
|4
|3121
|43
|51
|Andhra Pradesh
|97338
|67
|435647
|10040
|4702
|68
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1658
|28
|4005
|99
|9
|Assam
|29690
|524
|105701
|2197
|414
|18
|Bihar
|15239
|387
|137544
|1753
|785
|10
|Chandigarh
|2573
|89
|4331
|191
|83
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|29332
|1291
|25855
|1441
|493
|16
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|1
|2375
|29
|2
|Delhi
|25416
|1643
|175400
|2637
|4666
|28
|Goa
|5030
|197
|17592
|436
|268
|6
|Gujarat
|16198
|98
|90103
|1415
|3164
|15
|Haryana
|18332
|1004
|66705
|1562
|907
|25
|Himachal Pradesh
|2723
|236
|5677
|80
|66
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|14074
|1235
|34215
|344
|845
|13
|Jharkhand
|15447
|279
|42115
|1456
|517
|5
|Karnataka
|101556
|2067
|322454
|7021
|6937
|129
|Kerala
|26292
|1676
|72578
|1661
|396
|12
|Ladakh
|775
|3
|2366
|37
|36
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|18433
|731
|61285
|1435
|1661
|21
|Maharashtra
|261798
|8698
|700715
|14253
|28282
|495
|Manipur
|1633
|141
|5793
|245
|44
|4
|Meghalaya
|1434
|79
|1842
|19
|20
|1
|Mizoram
|583
|141
|750
|0
|Nagaland
|834
|256
|3792
|5
|10
|Odisha
|30529
|1274
|108001
|2706
|591
|11
|Puducherry
|4794
|24
|13389
|422
|353
|6
|Punjab
|18088
|1023
|51906
|1348
|2149
|88
|Rajasthan
|15702
|594
|80482
|1032
|1192
|14
|Sikkim
|532
|21
|1470
|41
|7
|Tamil Nadu
|48482
|721
|429416
|6185
|8154
|64
|Telangana
|32195
|89
|119467
|2324
|940
|13
|Tripura
|7383
|297
|10255
|262
|173
|Uttarakhand
|9106
|529
|18783
|521
|377
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|66317
|2289
|221506
|4605
|4206
|94
|West Bengal
|23377
|36
|166027
|3035
|3771
|41
|Total#
|943480
|24462
|3542663
|70880
|76271
|1209
Posted By: Talib Khan