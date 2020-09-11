Of the total, 45,62,415 cases, 9,43,480 are active cases, while 35,42,664 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another record single-day spike, India during the last 24-hours recorded 96,551 new cases of coronavirus taking the total COVID-19 caseload past 45-lakh mark and reached 45,62,415. This is the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the world.

The death toll in the country also crossed the 76,000-mark and reached 76,271 after record 1,209 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. India is the second worst-hit country in the world from the deadly pathogen which has afflicted over 28 million people globally.

Of the total, 45,62,415 cases, 9,43,480 are active cases, while 35,42,664 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Friday.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra during the last 24 hours recorded 23,446 new cases, its second-highest single-day spike, which took the case tally to 9,90,795 in the state. The death toll on Thursday also increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

Andhra Pradesh, which is the second worst-hit state, recorded 10,175 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the state's overall tally to 5.37 lakh. With 68 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's death toll reached 4,702.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,528 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4.86 lakh while 64 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,154. The active cases which fell below the 50,000-mark on Wednesday saw a further marginal dip today and stood at 48,482.

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 293 4 3121 43 51 Andhra Pradesh 97338 67 435647 10040 4702 68 Arunachal Pradesh 1658 28 4005 99 9 Assam 29690 524 105701 2197 414 18 Bihar 15239 387 137544 1753 785 10 Chandigarh 2573 89 4331 191 83 3 Chhattisgarh 29332 1291 25855 1441 493 16 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 1 2375 29 2 Delhi 25416 1643 175400 2637 4666 28 Goa 5030 197 17592 436 268 6 Gujarat 16198 98 90103 1415 3164 15 Haryana 18332 1004 66705 1562 907 25 Himachal Pradesh 2723 236 5677 80 66 3 Jammu and Kashmir 14074 1235 34215 344 845 13 Jharkhand 15447 279 42115 1456 517 5 Karnataka 101556 2067 322454 7021 6937 129 Kerala 26292 1676 72578 1661 396 12 Ladakh 775 3 2366 37 36 1 Madhya Pradesh 18433 731 61285 1435 1661 21 Maharashtra 261798 8698 700715 14253 28282 495 Manipur 1633 141 5793 245 44 4 Meghalaya 1434 79 1842 19 20 1 Mizoram 583 141 750 0 Nagaland 834 256 3792 5 10 Odisha 30529 1274 108001 2706 591 11 Puducherry 4794 24 13389 422 353 6 Punjab 18088 1023 51906 1348 2149 88 Rajasthan 15702 594 80482 1032 1192 14 Sikkim 532 21 1470 41 7 Tamil Nadu 48482 721 429416 6185 8154 64 Telangana 32195 89 119467 2324 940 13 Tripura 7383 297 10255 262 173 Uttarakhand 9106 529 18783 521 377 5 Uttar Pradesh 66317 2289 221506 4605 4206 94 West Bengal 23377 36 166027 3035 3771 41 Total# 943480 24462 3542663 70880 76271 1209





Posted By: Talib Khan