New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering another record single-day spike, India during the last 24-hours recorded 96,551 new cases of coronavirus taking the total COVID-19 caseload past 45-lakh mark and reached 45,62,415. This is the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in the world. 

The death toll in the country also crossed the 76,000-mark and reached 76,271 after record 1,209 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. India is the second worst-hit country in the world from the deadly pathogen which has afflicted over 28 million people globally. 

Of the total, 45,62,415 cases, 9,43,480 are active cases, while 35,42,664 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Friday. 

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra during the last 24 hours recorded 23,446 new cases, its second-highest single-day spike, which took the case tally to 9,90,795 in the state. The death toll on Thursday also increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.

Andhra Pradesh, which is the second worst-hit state, recorded 10,175 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the state's overall tally to 5.37 lakh. With 68 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's death toll reached 4,702. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 5,528 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4.86 lakh while 64 more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,154. The active cases which fell below the 50,000-mark on Wednesday saw a further marginal dip today and stood at 48,482.

Here is the state-wise list of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 293 3121 43  51  
Andhra Pradesh 97338 67  435647 10040  4702 68 
Arunachal Pradesh 1658 28  4005 99  9  
Assam 29690 524  105701 2197  414 18 
Bihar 15239 387  137544 1753  785 10 
Chandigarh 2573 89  4331 191  83
Chhattisgarh 29332 1291  25855 1441  493 16 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2375 29  2  
Delhi 25416 1643  175400 2637  4666 28 
Goa 5030 197  17592 436  268
Gujarat 16198 98  90103 1415  3164 15 
Haryana 18332 1004  66705 1562  907 25 
Himachal Pradesh 2723 236  5677 80  66
Jammu and Kashmir 14074 1235  34215 344  845 13 
Jharkhand 15447 279  42115 1456  517
Karnataka 101556 2067  322454 7021  6937 129 
Kerala 26292 1676  72578 1661  396 12 
Ladakh 775 2366 37  36
Madhya Pradesh 18433 731  61285 1435  1661 21 
Maharashtra 261798 8698  700715 14253  28282 495 
Manipur 1633 141  5793 245  44
Meghalaya 1434 79  1842 19  20
Mizoram 583 141  750   0  
Nagaland 834 256  3792 10  
Odisha 30529 1274  108001 2706  591 11 
Puducherry 4794 24  13389 422  353
Punjab 18088 1023  51906 1348  2149 88 
Rajasthan 15702 594  80482 1032  1192 14 
Sikkim 532 21  1470 41  7  
Tamil Nadu 48482 721  429416 6185  8154 64 
Telangana 32195 89  119467 2324  940 13 
Tripura 7383 297  10255 262  173  
Uttarakhand 9106 529  18783 521  377
Uttar Pradesh 66317 2289  221506 4605  4206 94 
West Bengal 23377 36  166027 3035  3771 41 
Total# 943480 24462  3542663 70880  76271 1209 


Posted By: Talib Khan