New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus death toll in Bihar on Wednesday took a drastic upward leap after the state health department added nearly 4,000 deaths to the total tally following a revision in the total fatalities in the state due to the deadly COVID-19.

According to the official data provided by the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state was 5,458 till Tuesday, However, the revised data on Wednesday showed the death toll has mounted to 9,429 with the addition of 3,951.

However, the government has not specified when these deaths took place, but it has provided the breakup of deaths in all 38 districts in the state. Going by the fresh figures, the number of lives lost in the second wave is close to 8,000 and a nearly six times increase in the death toll since April.

As per Bihar health department's data, maximum fatalities were reported in Patna district where the death toll stands at 2,303, followed by Muzaffarpur, which has recorded 609 fatalities so far. Patna also accounted for the highest number of additional deaths reported after verification on Wednesday with 1,070 new fatalities followed by Begusarai (316), Muzaffarpur (314), East Champaran (391), and Chief Minister Nitish Kumars native Nalanda (222).

The move came after the Patna high court flagged irregularities in death figures in Buxar district following which the state government did an audit of COVID-19 deaths at private hospitals and homes not recorded earlier.

Bihar is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Altogether 7,15,179 people have been infected in the state so far of whom more than five lakhs caught the contagion in the last couple of months. The health department has also revised the number of recovered persons from 7,01,234 on the previous day to 6,98,397.

The recovery rate, which was 98.70 per cent on the previous day, has also come down to 97.65 per cent following the revision in statistics which could provide fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has been alleging that the government was fudging figures to hide its failure in handling the pandemic.

Nonetheless, the state seemed to be doing well after more than a month of lockdown as, according to the health department, only 20 deaths and 589 fresh cases were reported on the day. At present, there are 7,353 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan