941 fatalities in last 24 hours take India's COVID-19 death toll past 50,000; tally climbs to 26.47 lakh | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus death toll on Monday crossed the grim mark of 50,000 after the country reported 941 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period, taking the country's tally to 26,47,664.
According to the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 fatality rate in India stands at 1.92 per cent while there are 6,76,900 active coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has climbed to 72.51 per cent as 19,19,842 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen.
"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded three crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.
Maharashtra continues to be the wrost-hit state in India with nearly 6 lakh cases and over 20,000 deaths. Tamil Nadu holds the second spot with over 3.38 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. In the last 24 hours, 8,012 fresh cases were added while the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark in the state. According to the state health department, the overall coronavirus toll climbed to 2,650 while the active number of cases stand at 85,945.
Delhi, meanwhile, has managed to control the spread of the virus. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,52,580 cases, of which 1,37, 561 have recovered or been discharged -- a recovery rate of 90.15 per cent. There are 10,823 active cases, of which 5,762 are under home isolation. With the situation improving in the city-state, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the people to take all the necessary precautions, adding that the national capital "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the pandemic.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1154
|1128
|24
|Andhra Pradesh
|88138
|191117
|2562
|Arunachal Pradesh
|882
|1771
|5
|Assam
|22090
|53286
|182
|Bihar
|32591
|68510
|450
|Chandigarh
|863
|1118
|28
|Chhattisgarh
|4807
|10046
|134
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|457
|1384
|2
|Delhi
|11489
|136251
|4188
|Goa
|3753
|7488
|98
|Gujarat
|14241
|60553
|2765
|Haryana
|6943
|38939
|528
|Himachal Pradesh
|1342
|2632
|19
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6818
|20676
|527
|Jharkhand
|8137
|14024
|228
|Karnataka
|81284
|134811
|3831
|Kerala
|14944
|27795
|146
|Ladakh
|592
|1307
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|9986
|33353
|1094
|Maharashtra
|156719
|408286
|19749
|Manipur
|1939
|2438
|13
|Meghalaya
|690
|596
|6
|Mizoram
|421
|356
|0
|Nagaland
|2011
|1321
|8
|Odisha
|16066
|40727
|333
|Puducherry
|3024
|4224
|106
|Punjab
|10407
|18863
|771
|Rajasthan
|13863
|45254
|862
|Sikkim
|486
|661
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|54213
|272251
|5641
|Telengana
|22542
|68126
|693
|Tripura
|1855
|5151
|55
|Uttarakhand
|4041
|7748
|151
|Uttar Pradesh
|51437
|96231
|2393
|West Bengal
|27219
|83836
|2377
|Total
|677444
|1862258
|49980
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma