New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus death toll on Monday crossed the grim mark of 50,000 after the country reported 941 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period, taking the country's tally to 26,47,664.

According to the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 fatality rate in India stands at 1.92 per cent while there are 6,76,900 active coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has climbed to 72.51 per cent as 19,19,842 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen.

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded three crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra continues to be the wrost-hit state in India with nearly 6 lakh cases and over 20,000 deaths. Tamil Nadu holds the second spot with over 3.38 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. In the last 24 hours, 8,012 fresh cases were added while the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark in the state. According to the state health department, the overall coronavirus toll climbed to 2,650 while the active number of cases stand at 85,945.

Delhi, meanwhile, has managed to control the spread of the virus. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,52,580 cases, of which 1,37, 561 have recovered or been discharged -- a recovery rate of 90.15 per cent. There are 10,823 active cases, of which 5,762 are under home isolation. With the situation improving in the city-state, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the people to take all the necessary precautions, adding that the national capital "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the pandemic.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 1128 24 Andhra Pradesh 88138 191117 2562 Arunachal Pradesh 882 1771 5 Assam 22090 53286 182 Bihar 32591 68510 450 Chandigarh 863 1118 28 Chhattisgarh 4807 10046 134 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 1384 2 Delhi 11489 136251 4188 Goa 3753 7488 98 Gujarat 14241 60553 2765 Haryana 6943 38939 528 Himachal Pradesh 1342 2632 19 Jammu and Kashmir 6818 20676 527 Jharkhand 8137 14024 228 Karnataka 81284 134811 3831 Kerala 14944 27795 146 Ladakh 592 1307 10 Madhya Pradesh 9986 33353 1094 Maharashtra 156719 408286 19749 Manipur 1939 2438 13 Meghalaya 690 596 6 Mizoram 421 356 0 Nagaland 2011 1321 8 Odisha 16066 40727 333 Puducherry 3024 4224 106 Punjab 10407 18863 771 Rajasthan 13863 45254 862 Sikkim 486 661 1 Tamil Nadu 54213 272251 5641 Telengana 22542 68126 693 Tripura 1855 5151 55 Uttarakhand 4041 7748 151 Uttar Pradesh 51437 96231 2393 West Bengal 27219 83836 2377 Total 677444 1862258 49980

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

