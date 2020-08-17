New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus death toll on Monday crossed the grim mark of 50,000 after the country reported 941 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period, taking the country's tally to 26,47,664.

According to the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 fatality rate in India stands at 1.92 per cent while there are 6,76,900 active coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has climbed to 72.51 per cent as 19,19,842 people have recovered from the deadly pathogen.

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded three crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra continues to be the wrost-hit state in India with nearly 6 lakh cases and over 20,000 deaths. Tamil Nadu holds the second spot with over 3.38 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. In the last 24 hours, 8,012 fresh cases were added while the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark in the state. According to the state health department, the overall coronavirus toll climbed to 2,650 while the active number of cases stand at 85,945.

Delhi, meanwhile, has managed to control the spread of the virus. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,52,580 cases, of which 1,37, 561 have recovered or been discharged -- a recovery rate of 90.15 per cent. There are 10,823 active cases, of which 5,762 are under home isolation. With the situation improving in the city-state, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the people to take all the necessary precautions, adding that the national capital "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the pandemic.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1154 1128 24
Andhra Pradesh 88138 191117 2562
Arunachal Pradesh 882 1771 5
Assam 22090 53286 182
Bihar 32591 68510 450
Chandigarh 863 1118 28
Chhattisgarh 4807 10046 134
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 457 1384 2
Delhi 11489 136251 4188
Goa 3753 7488 98
Gujarat 14241 60553 2765
Haryana 6943 38939 528
Himachal Pradesh 1342 2632 19
Jammu and Kashmir 6818 20676 527
Jharkhand 8137 14024 228
Karnataka 81284 134811 3831
Kerala 14944 27795 146
Ladakh 592 1307 10
Madhya Pradesh 9986 33353 1094
Maharashtra 156719 408286 19749
Manipur 1939 2438 13
Meghalaya 690 596 6
Mizoram 421 356 0
Nagaland 2011 1321 8
Odisha 16066 40727 333
Puducherry 3024 4224 106
Punjab 10407 18863 771
Rajasthan 13863 45254 862
Sikkim 486 661 1
Tamil Nadu 54213 272251 5641
Telengana 22542 68126 693
Tripura 1855 5151 55
Uttarakhand 4041 7748 151
Uttar Pradesh 51437 96231 2393
West Bengal 27219 83836 2377
Total 677444 1862258 49980

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

