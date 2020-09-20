92,605 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 54 lakh; death toll tops 86,000 | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of coronavirus cases continued its upwards trend in India and crossed the 54 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 92,605, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,133 fatalities were reported during the same period.
According to the information provided by the Health Minister, the COVID-19 infection has affected 54,00,620 people while 86,752 have lost their lives, taking India's COVID-19 mortality rate to 1.60 per cent.
The Health Ministry further said that the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 10,10,824 while 43,03,043 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the country's recovery rate to 79.67 per cent.
"In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. Total COVID-19 tests more than 6.37 crore," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|165
|3414
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|84423
|519891
|5244
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1886
|5106
|13
|Assam
|28631
|123687
|540
|Bihar
|12609
|151750
|859
|Chandigarh
|2978
|6415
|113
|Chhattisgarh
|36580
|44392
|645
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|218
|2639
|2
|Delhi
|32250
|201671
|4907
|Goa
|5730
|21314
|335
|Gujarat
|16076
|100974
|3286
|Haryana
|21291
|83878
|1092
|Himachal Pradesh
|4430
|7081
|111
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20770
|39305
|966
|Jharkhand
|13924
|54052
|602
|Karnataka
|101148
|394026
|7808
|Kerala
|35795
|90085
|501
|Ladakh
|987
|2600
|48
|Madhya Pradesh
|21605
|76952
|1901
|Maharashtra
|301273
|834432
|31791
|Manipur
|1926
|6629
|52
|Meghalaya
|1976
|2437
|32
|Mizoram
|575
|973
|0
|Nagaland
|1213
|4129
|15
|Odisha
|33092
|137567
|682
|Puducherry
|4736
|16715
|462
|Punjab
|21662
|68463
|2708
|Rajasthan
|17717
|92265
|1308
|Sikkim
|422
|1857
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|46506
|475717
|8685
|Telengana
|30636
|137508
|1025
|Tripura
|7107
|14142
|235
|Uttarakhand
|11293
|26250
|464
|Uttar Pradesh
|67825
|270094
|4869
|West Bengal
|24509
|190021
|4242
|Total
|1010824
|4303043
|86752
(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has been growing at an alarming rate in the country. India is currently the second worst affected country by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).
Looking at the alarming spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet the chief ministers of seven worst-hit states of India via video conferencing on September 23 and review the situation. It is expected that the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will attend the meeting.
PM Modi has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states and union territories (UTs) where the situation is more serious. His last COVID-19 review meeting was on August 11.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma