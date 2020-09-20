According to the information provided by the Health Minister, the COVID-19 infection has affected 54,00,620 people while 86,752 have lost their lives, taking India's COVID-19 mortality rate to 1.60 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of coronavirus cases continued its upwards trend in India and crossed the 54 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 92,605, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,133 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the information provided by the Health Minister, the COVID-19 infection has affected 54,00,620 people while 86,752 have lost their lives, taking India's COVID-19 mortality rate to 1.60 per cent.

The Health Ministry further said that the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 10,10,824 while 43,03,043 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the country's recovery rate to 79.67 per cent.

"In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. Total COVID-19 tests more than 6.37 crore," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 165 3414 52 Andhra Pradesh 84423 519891 5244 Arunachal Pradesh 1886 5106 13 Assam 28631 123687 540 Bihar 12609 151750 859 Chandigarh 2978 6415 113 Chhattisgarh 36580 44392 645 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 218 2639 2 Delhi 32250 201671 4907 Goa 5730 21314 335 Gujarat 16076 100974 3286 Haryana 21291 83878 1092 Himachal Pradesh 4430 7081 111 Jammu and Kashmir 20770 39305 966 Jharkhand 13924 54052 602 Karnataka 101148 394026 7808 Kerala 35795 90085 501 Ladakh 987 2600 48 Madhya Pradesh 21605 76952 1901 Maharashtra 301273 834432 31791 Manipur 1926 6629 52 Meghalaya 1976 2437 32 Mizoram 575 973 0 Nagaland 1213 4129 15 Odisha 33092 137567 682 Puducherry 4736 16715 462 Punjab 21662 68463 2708 Rajasthan 17717 92265 1308 Sikkim 422 1857 24 Tamil Nadu 46506 475717 8685 Telengana 30636 137508 1025 Tripura 7107 14142 235 Uttarakhand 11293 26250 464 Uttar Pradesh 67825 270094 4869 West Bengal 24509 190021 4242 Total 1010824 4303043 86752

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has been growing at an alarming rate in the country. India is currently the second worst affected country by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).

Looking at the alarming spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet the chief ministers of seven worst-hit states of India via video conferencing on September 23 and review the situation. It is expected that the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will attend the meeting.

PM Modi has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states and union territories (UTs) where the situation is more serious. His last COVID-19 review meeting was on August 11.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma