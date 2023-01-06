90% Of Country's Corporate Profit Is In Hands Of 20 Companies: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre In Panipat

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that 90 per cent of the country's corporate profit is only with 20 companies and this country's half wealth is only in hands of India's 100 richest people.

The remark was made by Gandhi while he was addressing a rally in Haryana's Panipat as the grand old party resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Panipat on Friday.

The Congress leader began by expressing gratitute to the people of Panipat for the warm welcome.

He then said, "Before I move on, I have a question, what is the population of the country?"

"Now I want to tell you about the country's economic situation. The population of the country is 140 crore and only 100 richest people of the country have 50 per cent of the total wealth of the country… Do you see justice in it? This is the reality of Narendra Modi's India," said Gandhi attacking at the central government.

"If you look at India’s all corporates profit, 90 per cent profit is only with 20 corporates and this country’s half the wealth is only in 100 richest people’s hands. This is the truth of Narendra Modi’s India," he further added.

He then alleged that this government has created two Indias- one where farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, unemployed youth and other common people live and second is India in which 200-300 people live who has all the wealth.

"You people have nothing. You only have this air of Panipat in which you can’t breathe... it's cancer," he then added.

He then spoke about Haryana being at the top in unemployment in the country. "GST and the note ban have broken the backbone of the country. Haryana is at the top in unemployment in the country with 38 per cent," said the Congress MP said.

Gandhi then took a jibe at Centre's Agnipath scheme and said, "The energy of the state is going to waste... What is Agniveer policy? Leaders claimed themselves as the biggest deshbhakt. Farmers and Jawan wake up at 4am and lakhs of youth want to join the Indian Army to protect the Tricolor… but now they are hopeless… The government used to appoint 80,000 youths in the Army every year to protect India's borders."

"After a gap of four years only 25 per cent will get regular jobs and the rest will be left unemployed," he further added.

Bharat Jodo Yatra which re-entered Haryana on Thursday will pass through four districts of the state between January 5 and 10.

The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants halted for the night.

It covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.